Insider Buying: Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Rating) insider Aidan Platel bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($61,188.81).
Wildcat Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 34.96 and a quick ratio of 34.73.
About Wildcat Resources
