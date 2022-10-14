Insider Buying: Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Rating) insider Aidan Platel bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($61,188.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 34.96 and a quick ratio of 34.73.

Wildcat Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, lithium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company's projects include the Mt Adrah project, which covers an area of approximately 446 square kilometers located in the Lachlan Fold located in New South Wales; the Bolt Cutter project that comprises two exploration licenses covering 471 square kilometers of the Mallina Basin located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Widefield project, which includes two exploration licenses covering 276 square kilometers of the Yilgarn Craton located in New South Wales.

