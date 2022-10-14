Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells 3,744 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $14,863.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.1 %
Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
