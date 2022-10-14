Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells 3,744 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $14,863.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.1 %

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after buying an additional 434,873 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after buying an additional 544,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

