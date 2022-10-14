Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $7,030,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

