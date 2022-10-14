Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $166,980.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $246,723.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNBE. Citigroup raised their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,127 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after purchasing an additional 752,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.