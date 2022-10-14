Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $496,370.05 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 52,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $496,370.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,973,349 shares in the company, valued at $152,226,015.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE SRG opened at $8.66 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

