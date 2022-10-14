Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 9,591 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE SITE traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

