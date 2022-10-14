Insider Selling: Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $146,096.00 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,601,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Stock Performance

Starry Group stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STRY. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

