Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insmed Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 16,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.71. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insmed by 270.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

