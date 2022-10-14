Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 1,879 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 725.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,966,245 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

