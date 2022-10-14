Integrity Financial Corp WA Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.7% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FOCT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,866 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

