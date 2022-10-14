Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 72,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 28,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.13. 1,581,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,582,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

