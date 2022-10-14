Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

IBKR opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,135,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,088,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,200 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 285,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

