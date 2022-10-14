InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IDCC. TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in InterDigital by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

