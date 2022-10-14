Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Interface Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $611.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Interface has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Read More
