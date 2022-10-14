Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $611.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Interface has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

