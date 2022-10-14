International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $120.12. 105,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

