International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

International Petroleum Stock Down 3.4 %

International Petroleum stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.74. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

