Internet Computer Price Hits $5.06 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $65.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00026087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001455 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,003,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

