Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 5,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 150,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

