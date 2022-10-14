Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.51

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and traded as low as $14.30. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 45,582 shares changing hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.