Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.51

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and traded as low as $14.30. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 45,582 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 61.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4,255.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,066 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.