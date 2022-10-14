Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 549,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

