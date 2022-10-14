Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 2.7%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.71. 798,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,669,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

