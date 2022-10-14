Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.77. 963,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,015,640. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

