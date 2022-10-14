Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $839,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,177. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

