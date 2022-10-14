Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

