Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,723,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $13,072,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $825,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 6,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,399. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25.

