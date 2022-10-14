Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,384,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $42.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49.

