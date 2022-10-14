Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$62.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

