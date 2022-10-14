Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 14th (AIQUY, ANFGF, ANIOY, APEMY, ASOMY, AXAHY, BHP, CAIXY, FNLPF, GLNCY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 14th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.75 ($11.99) to €10.50 ($10.71). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €30.00 ($30.61). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91).

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($7.97).

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92).

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 70.00 to 52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 825.00 to 850.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 85 to CHF 75.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85).

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 158 ($1.91).

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 125 ($1.51).

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($153.06) to €143.00 ($145.92). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46).

