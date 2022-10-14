Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) recently:
- 10/13/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00.
- 9/14/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2022 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.
- 9/6/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00.
Match Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $182.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Match Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
