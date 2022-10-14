Investors Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of Cameco stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 186.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.