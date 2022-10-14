Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,411 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,259 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,729. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

