Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 33,835 put options on the company. This is an increase of 239% compared to the average daily volume of 9,984 put options.

NYSE SCHW traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 527,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,868. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

