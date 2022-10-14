Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 33.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

