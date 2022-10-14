iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $133.00

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 134.72 ($1.63), with a volume of 78835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,637.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

