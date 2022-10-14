iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $133.00

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 134.72 ($1.63), with a volume of 78835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.75).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday.
iomart Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £148.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,637.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.
