IOST Market Cap Tops $215.50 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $215.50 million and $6.79 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

