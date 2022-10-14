Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,812. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

