IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

