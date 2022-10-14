Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

