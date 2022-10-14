Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,348 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.28% of Qorvo worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

