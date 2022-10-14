Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases 338,849 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,849 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition makes up approximately 1.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.02% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,087,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,014,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 2.2 %

HLF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $47.86.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.