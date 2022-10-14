Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 26,809 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands makes up 3.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 1.36% of BellRing Brands worth $45,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 164.4% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 394.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $21.79 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

