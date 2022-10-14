Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 443,176 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,176 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.10.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

