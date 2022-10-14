iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 112,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,708. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter.

