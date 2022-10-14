iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 112,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,708. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.