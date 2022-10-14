iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Reduced by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $48.97 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

