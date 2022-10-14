iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

