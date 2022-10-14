iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after buying an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,967,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.39 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

