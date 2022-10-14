iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 262,833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. 563,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

