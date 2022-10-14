iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS GVI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,140 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

