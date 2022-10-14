iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 423,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,076,206 shares.The stock last traded at $19.71 and had previously closed at $20.09.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $530,336,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 518,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.