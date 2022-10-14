iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,175,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

